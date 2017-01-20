'Madam Secretary's Tim Daly Breaks Both Legs in Skiing Accident at Sundance
Tim Daly's Sundance Film Festival trip was cut short when he broke both of his legs while skiing in Park City, Utah on Tuesday. The Madame Secretary star is reportedly going in for surgery on Wednesday, followed by six to eight weeks of recovery time, according to Variety.
