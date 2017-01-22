Lily Collins reveals secret
Lily Collins stars as a young woman battling anorexia in the indie film "To The Bone," and the actress has a personal connection to the subject matter. Collins revealed on Saturday at Variety's studio at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, that she formerly battled an eating disorder.
