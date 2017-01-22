Kristen Stewart recalls Donald Trump'...

Kristen Stewart recalls Donald Trump's 'insane' obsession with her personal life

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Age

Kristen Stewart attends the "Short program 1" during day 1 of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square on January 19, 2017 in Park City, Utah. Kristen Stewart has spoken about Donald Trump, recalling when he took an interest in her with a series of tweets in which he voiced his opinion about the actress' personal life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan 17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Summit County was issued at January 22 at 2:56PM MST

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,872 • Total comments across all topics: 278,151,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC