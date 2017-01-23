Kerry Washington calls on women to support women at Sundance
PARK CITY, Utah - Oliva Pope gets a lot of credit for being a powerful woman, but it's the woman behind the fictional character who is helping to create real change in an industry that's woefully lacking in women and people of color behind the camera. Kerry Washington on Monday spoke to a group of women at the Sundance Film Festival's annual Women in Film Brunch, telling guests that progress is going to take "courage on all of our parts."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan 17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC