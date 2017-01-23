Kerry Washington calls on women to su...

Kerry Washington calls on women to support women at Sundance

2 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

PARK CITY, Utah - Oliva Pope gets a lot of credit for being a powerful woman, but it's the woman behind the fictional character who is helping to create real change in an industry that's woefully lacking in women and people of color behind the camera. Kerry Washington on Monday spoke to a group of women at the Sundance Film Festival's annual Women in Film Brunch, telling guests that progress is going to take "courage on all of our parts."

