Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett "Freaked Out" Over Hugh Hefner Death Hoax
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett was just as fooled as scores of people when she saw a false reports about the alleged death of her ex Hugh Hefner trending on Twitter last month. In an interview with E! News' Marc Malkin at the Applegate's Reel Food Cafe in Park City, Utah during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival Saturday, the Playboy founder's former live-in girlfriend recalled her reaction to the "scare."
