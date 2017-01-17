Katy Perry, Chrissy Teigen and Charlize Theron lead A-listers at Women's March around the US

Celebrities including Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and Charlize Theron took to social media to share their women's march stories on Saturday. http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/katy-perry-chrissy-teigen-and-charlize-theron-lead-alisters-at-womens-march-around-the-us-35387902.html Charlize Theron attends the Women's March on Main Street Park City on January 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.