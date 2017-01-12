Katy Perry, Cher to join anti-Trump women's march
Cher, Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer and others will also join the nationwide Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, organizers announced Monday. Event organizers expect around 200,000 women to participate in the Washington, D.C., march that will be held just one day after Trump's inauguration.
