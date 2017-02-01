Joshua Wong on human rights, the CIA, and his Sundance winner
Joe Piscatella's documentary on the Hong Kong student activist premiered at the independent film festival, and Wong gave a speech the following day Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung was not on stage when his new documentary film portrait, Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower , won the audience award in the World Cinema Documentary category in Sundance on Saturday. But his presence had already been felt at the independent film festival in Park City, Utah.
