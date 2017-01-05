Jessica Lang Dance Will Return to Eccles Center This Winter
Jessica Lang Dance, the company founded by award-winning choreographer Jessica Lang , will perform a return engagement on the Eccles Center Stage, Friday, January 13 at 7:30 PM. "We are thrilled to have Jessica Lang Dance return to Park City Institute," says PCI Executive Director Teri Orr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
|Dr. Dumb (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10)
|Apr '16
|Wiley
|15
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC