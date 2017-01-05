Jessica Lang Dance Will Return to Ecc...

Jessica Lang Dance Will Return to Eccles Center This Winter

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Jessica Lang Dance, the company founded by award-winning choreographer Jessica Lang , will perform a return engagement on the Eccles Center Stage, Friday, January 13 at 7:30 PM. "We are thrilled to have Jessica Lang Dance return to Park City Institute," says PCI Executive Director Teri Orr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
News Dr. Dumb (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10) Apr '16 Wiley 15
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,915 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,392

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC