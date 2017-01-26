'Grossest movie ever made' sparks mass walkout at Sundance
As far as movie poster critic quotes go, "grossest movie ever made" should eagerly entice a certain set of filmgoers. Kuso , the controversial directorial debut of hip-hop producer Flying Lotus , reportedly sparked mass walkouts at a press screening at the Sundance Film Festival, currently behind held in Park City, Utah.
