Gore stays mum on Trump meeting, says 'it's not the last' - Sat, 21 Jan 2017 PST

PARK CITY, Utah - Former Vice President Al Gore said that while he wouldn't divulge specifics about his December conversation with Donald Trump, it wasn't "the last conversation." Speaking to a packed auditorium in Park City following the premiere of the climate change documentary "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," which kicked off the 33rd Sundance Film Festival Thursday, Gore said that he's seen a lot of people who started out as climate deniers change over time.

