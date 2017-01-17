Gore stays mum on Trump meeting, says 'it's not the last' - Sat, 21 Jan 2017 PST
PARK CITY, Utah - Former Vice President Al Gore said that while he wouldn't divulge specifics about his December conversation with Donald Trump, it wasn't "the last conversation." Speaking to a packed auditorium in Park City following the premiere of the climate change documentary "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," which kicked off the 33rd Sundance Film Festival Thursday, Gore said that he's seen a lot of people who started out as climate deniers change over time.
