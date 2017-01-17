GKIDS Launches New English Trailer for 'My Life As A Zucchini'

GKIDS has unveiled its new English dub of My Life as a Zucchini , the Swiss-French stop motion hit that won best animated feature at the European Film Awards and was nominated for a Golden Globe. The new dub of the 66-minute film, headlined by Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page and Amy Sedaris, will launch at the Sundance Film Festival, starting today in Park City, Utah, and opens in the U.S. on February 24. My Life as a Zucchini has been a breakthrough hit for Barras, a first-time feature film director.

