From Al Gore to water politics, climate change heats up Sundance
As former U.S. vice president Al Gore filmed the sequel to his environmental documentary last year, he did not expect to be dealing with a new president who has dismissed climate change as a hoax. Gore's "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," premieres at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday a day ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. President.
