Francis Ford Coppola Winery Sets Exclusive Wine Partnerships With the Academy, Sundance Institute
Up first, the filmmaker's wine label will pour at the Sundance Film Festival later this week, followed by the Oscars on Feb. 26. Francis Ford Coppola Winery has announced that it will be the exclusive wine sponsor for the Academy Awards and the post-Oscars Governors Ball for the next three years. The wine label also has partnered with Sundance Institute to be the exclusive wine sponsor of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, set to run Thursday-Jan. 29. "Filmmaking and winemaking are certainly two great passions of mine," Coppola said Tuesday in a release announcing the new film partnerships.
