Dish of the Week: The Wild One Poutine at Riverhorse Provisions in Park City
Part market, part cafA©, the eatery makes this hearty layered dish by smothering housemade fries and chunks of tender elk, bison and venison with brown gravy and garnishing with cheese curds, sour cream and scallions. Seth Adams, the chef and co-owner of both Riverhorse properties - and known for his signature smoked meats and wild game - created this hearty dish with hungry skiers in mind.
