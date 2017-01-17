Cyberattack on Sundance briefly shutters box office
People enter a door leading to the Festival Box Office during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. Representatives for the Sundance Film Festival say that their network systems were subject to a cyberattack that caused its box offices to shut down briefly Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Thu
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan 17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC