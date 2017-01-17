Cyberattack on Sundance briefly shutt...

Cyberattack on Sundance briefly shutters box office

People enter a door leading to the Festival Box Office during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. Representatives for the Sundance Film Festival say that their network systems were subject to a cyberattack that caused its box offices to shut down briefly Saturday afternoon.

