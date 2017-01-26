Crowdfunded Toronto film 'Dim the Fluorescents' wins prize at...
PARK CITY, Utah - Toronto director Daniel Warth's crowdfunded comedy "Dim the Fluorescents" has won a top Sparky Award at the Slamdance Film Festival. Warth's debut feature film, which made its world premiere at the fest, took the grand jury prize for narrative feature.
