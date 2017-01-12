Common, John Legend & More Set For Bl...

Common, John Legend & More Set For Blackhouse Sundance Summit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Billboard

Common , John Legend and director John Singleton are among the special guests confirmed for Blackhouse Foundation's slate of panel discussions at the Sundance Film Festival. Held at the Buona Vita restaurant in Park City, Utah, Blackhouse's four-day run at the annual event kicks off Jan. 20 and ends Jan. 23. Common will participate in a panel discussion sponsored by Campaign for Black Male Achievement, alongside director Gerard McMurray and Franklin Leonard, film executive and founder of the publication The Black List .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
News Dr. Dumb (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10) Apr '16 Wiley 15
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,006 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC