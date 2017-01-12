Common, John Legend & More Set For Blackhouse Sundance Summit
Common , John Legend and director John Singleton are among the special guests confirmed for Blackhouse Foundation's slate of panel discussions at the Sundance Film Festival. Held at the Buona Vita restaurant in Park City, Utah, Blackhouse's four-day run at the annual event kicks off Jan. 20 and ends Jan. 23. Common will participate in a panel discussion sponsored by Campaign for Black Male Achievement, alongside director Gerard McMurray and Franklin Leonard, film executive and founder of the publication The Black List .
