Chrissy Teigen Cancels Plans to Support John Legend at Sundance to Attend Women's March on Washin...
The supermodel was to attend the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, this weekend -- in support of John Legend, who is a panelist for the show he executive produces, WGN America's Underground -- but decided on Friday, the day of Donald Trump's inauguration as president, to head to Washington, D.C., and participate in Saturday's Women's March on Washington protest instead. "I was going to go to Sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women," Teigen tweeted.
