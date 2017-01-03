Chelsea Handler to lead Women's March at Sundance Film Festival
Chelsea Handler will lead a Women's March down the streets of Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21. The comedian will lead a Women's March down the streets of Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21. "Sundance has always been a platform for change: not only for filmmakers and filmmaking, but also for big ideas for the future," she said in a statement to Mashable . "If there's anything I learned in the last year, it's that we need to be louder and stronger than ever about what we believe in, so I joined some incredible women from around the country to bring our voices together in the streets of Park City.
