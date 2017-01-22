Chelsea Handler nixes two-party polit...

Chelsea Handler nixes two-party politics: 'I'm not a Democrat anymore'

Read more: Fox News

The outspoken comedian sat down with Variety hours after leading the Women's March at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday in Park City, Utah, for a wide-ranging interview, discussing everything from Trump to women's rights to two-party politics. "Divisiveness is not the answer, and I think to get that message, we have to reach across party lines," Handler said.

