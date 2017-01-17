Celebrities to join women's march after Donald Trump's inauguration
Tens of thousands of women will march on Washington DC on Saturday after violent protests erupted on the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration. About 200,000 people including celebrities Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson and Amy Schumer are expected to take part in the event to promote women's rights in the wake of the US election result.
