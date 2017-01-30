Cdn documentary on indigenous musicia...

Cdn documentary on indigenous musicians wins award at Sundance Film Festival

Read more: Turtle Island News

PARK CITY, Utah -Montreal-based filmmakers Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana have won an award at the Sundance Film Festival for their documentary "Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World." The film, which explores the often-unheralded contributions of native Americans in shaping popular song.

Park City, UT

