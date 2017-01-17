Canadian films bound for Sundance festival include three from indigenous producers
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Courier story from 12 hrs ago, titled Canadian films bound for Sundance festival include three from indigenous producers. In it, The Daily Courier reports that:
"Everything changed" for Toronto-based Metis/Algonquin filmmaker Michelle Latimer's career after her award-winning short film "Choke" won a jury prize at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, opening the door to more projects. "I think that's what Sundance can offer, a platform not only for stories to get out but also filmmakers to have a future career," said Latimer.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
uiiuhggy
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
|Dr. Dumb (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10)
|Apr '16
|Wiley
|15
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC