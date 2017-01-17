Canadian films bound for Sundance fes...

Canadian films bound for Sundance festival include three from indigenous producers

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Courier story from 12 hrs ago, titled Canadian films bound for Sundance festival include three from indigenous producers. In it, The Daily Courier reports that:

"Everything changed" for Toronto-based Metis/Algonquin filmmaker Michelle Latimer's career after her award-winning short film "Choke" won a jury prize at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, opening the door to more projects. "I think that's what Sundance can offer, a platform not only for stories to get out but also filmmakers to have a future career," said Latimer.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
hjdutjdt

North Ridgeville, OH

#1 7 hrs ago
uiiuhggy
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
News Dr. Dumb (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10) Apr '16 Wiley 15
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,440 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC