Canada-UK produced Sundance doc 'Tokyo Idols' looks at obsessive culture in Japan
PARK CITY, Utah - "Yes, it's creepy," acknowledges writer-director Kyoko Miyake of the middle-aged men obsessively following anime-inspired J-pop female idols half their age - and younger - in her documentary "Tokyo Idols." Shot in Japan, the Canada-U.K produced film had its world premiere at Sundance last Friday and will eventually air on Canada's Super Channel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan 17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC