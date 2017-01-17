Bruce Springsteen Supports Women's March During Australian Concert:...
He may have been thousands of miles from his home state of New Jersey, but that didn't stop outspoken advocate Bruce Springsteen from paying tribute to the Women's Marches that took place in the States on Saturday. The 67-year-old singer-songwriter, who has long made songs documenting the struggles of poor and middle class Americans, took time out of his concert in Perth, Australia, on Sunday to share an inspirational message with the crowd, standing in solidarity with protestors around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan 19
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan 17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC