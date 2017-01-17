Bruce Springsteen Supports Women's March During Australian Concert:...

He may have been thousands of miles from his home state of New Jersey, but that didn't stop outspoken advocate Bruce Springsteen from paying tribute to the Women's Marches that took place in the States on Saturday. The 67-year-old singer-songwriter, who has long made songs documenting the struggles of poor and middle class Americans, took time out of his concert in Perth, Australia, on Sunday to share an inspirational message with the crowd, standing in solidarity with protestors around the world.

