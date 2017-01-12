BMI Announces Sundance Composer/Direc...

BMI Announces Sundance Composer/Director Roundtable Panelists, Snowball Concert Performers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

BMI has announced the panelist lineup its 19th annual Sundance Composer/Director Roundtable for Jan. 24 at Festival Base Camp in Park City, Utah. The "Music & Film: The Creative Process" panel takes place from 24 p.m. and will feature BMI's vice president of film, tv & visual media relations Doreen Ringer-Ross as moderator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
News Dr. Dumb (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10) Apr '16 Wiley 15
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Summit County was issued at January 12 at 5:13AM MST

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,390 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC