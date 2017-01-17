'Big Appetites' photo series adds fun to Kimball Art Center
Boffoli's work will be seen in an exhibit, "Food for Thought," running at the Kimball Art Center in Park City from Jan. 19 to March 19. courtesy of the artist "Canoe Au Lait" is one of the images in photographer Christopher Boffoli's series "Big Appetites." Boffoli's work will be seen in an exhibit, "Food for Thought," running at the Kimball Art Center in Park City from Jan. 19 to March 19. Food meets fancy in the art photography going on display at the Kimball Art Center in Park City, coinciding with the 2017 Sundance Film Festival .
