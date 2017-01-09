Amy Schumer To March For Women's Rights, Much-Needed Exercise
Amy Schumer isn't going to let her distant cousin Chuck win the battle for Most Futile Gesture of the Trump Era! A who's who of Hillary Clinton-supporting starlets has partnered with the Women's March on Washington to protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The march announced on Monday a list of celebrities who have joined its Artist Table, including comediennes Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler, actresses Olivia Wilde and Scarlett Johansson, and singers Katy Perry and Cher - all of whom backed Hillary Clinton in the presidential race.
