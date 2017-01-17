Al Gore Takes Center Stage on Sundance's Opening Night - "...
The premiere of "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power" continues Gore's climate-change crusade, but the president-elect cast a long shadow Donald Trump was thousands of miles away getting ready for a big party, but his presence hung heavy over the Eccles Theatre on opening night of the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening in Park City, Utah. Sure, the man of the night was Al Gore, the former vice president turned climate-change crusader who was unveiling "An Inconvenient Truth: Truth to Power," the sequel to Davis Guggenheim's 2006 Oscar-winning film about Gore's crusade, "An Inconvenient Truth."
