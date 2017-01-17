8 Celebrities Protesting Trump at the Women's March
The day after Donald Trump officially becomes the 45th President of the United States, hundreds of thousands of protesters are set to take part in the Women's March in Washington D.C. and in several other cities across the nation. The national march has drawn the attention of many celebrities, much of whom were supporters of Hillary Clinton during the election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Tue
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
|Dr. Dumb (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC