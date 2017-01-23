3Plenty of celebrities showed up for the womena s marches a " as demonstrators, not performers

Actress Emma Watson sit with the crowd during the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. President Trump's inaugural festivities lacked the kind of high-wattage star power that the women's marches across the country attracted on Saturday. And while Madonna, Janelle Monae and Scarlett Johansson did address the hundreds of thousands of people gathered on the National Mall, plenty of A-listers showed up to the event without taking to the stage.

