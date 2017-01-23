3Plenty of celebrities showed up for ...

3Plenty of celebrities showed up for the womena s marches a " as demonstrators, not performers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Actress Emma Watson sit with the crowd during the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. President Trump's inaugural festivities lacked the kind of high-wattage star power that the women's marches across the country attracted on Saturday. And while Madonna, Janelle Monae and Scarlett Johansson did address the hundreds of thousands of people gathered on the National Mall, plenty of A-listers showed up to the event without taking to the stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Jan 19 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan 17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Summit County was issued at January 23 at 5:27AM MST

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,188,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC