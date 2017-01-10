#10 North America: Park City, Utah - Park Poll 2017
Park City took tenth this year thanks to the I Ride Park City program last winter, which was responsible for one of the best and most visible parks on the continent. Terrain park management consolidated what was previously two programs at Park City and Canyons into one.
