Virtual Reality is invading film festivals, never mind the skimpy storytelling

The robust menu of virtual reality installations offered at this month's Dubai International Film Festival - the first time the format was featured here - would've made it the world's largest, most celebrated VR-palooza of record just a couple of short years ago. That distinction now lies somewhere between the expansive springtime VRLA Expo in Los Angeles and next month's Sundance Film Festival, where a dozen installations seemed like a huge deal in 2015 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.