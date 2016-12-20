Virtual Reality is invading film fest...

Virtual Reality is invading film festivals, never mind the skimpy storytelling

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Mashable

The robust menu of virtual reality installations offered at this month's Dubai International Film Festival - the first time the format was featured here - would've made it the world's largest, most celebrated VR-palooza of record just a couple of short years ago. That distinction now lies somewhere between the expansive springtime VRLA Expo in Los Angeles and next month's Sundance Film Festival, where a dozen installations seemed like a huge deal in 2015 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec 5 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
News Dr. Dumb (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10) Apr '16 Wiley 15
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,091 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,956

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC