the Fabulous Thunderbirds to Rock the Eccles Center in Park City

The Fabulous Thunderbirds bring Texas Roadhouse-steeped musicianship and good time, blues-rock to the stage on December 29. Best known for their platinum certified song, "Tuff Enuff," the T-Birds come to Park City hot on the heels of their latest release "Strong Like That." Led by smoky-voiced founder Kim Wilson , the band continues to keep it real with blues and a whole lotta soul.

