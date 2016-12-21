Sundance To Host Premiere Of Long Awaited Grateful Dead Documentary
Over two years ago the first reports came in that director Amir Bar-Lev was putting together a documentary about the Grateful Dead that counts Martin Scorsese as an executive producer. The long awaited world premiere of the film is finally in sight as Long Strange Trip will be screened at Sundance 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec 5
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
|Dr. Dumb (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10)
|Apr '16
|Wiley
|15
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC