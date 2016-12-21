Sundance 2017 Trailer of the Day: - Full Turn'
Swiss artist Benjamin Muzzin invites you to take a spin with today's "Trailer of the Day" for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival . Muzzin is the creator of the gallery installation "Full Turn," which consists two tablet devices set back-to-back and then sent spinning rapidly.
