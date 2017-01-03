Summit Land Conservancy hopes to raise $200,000 for land purchase in Oakley

The Summit Land Conservancy recently entered into a contract to purchase 23 acres along the Weber River in Oakley. The organization has started a capital campaign to raise $200,000 before closing on the property on Jan. 31. Oakley Mayor Wade Woolstenhulme says he wants to keep his town "as rural as possible" and will support any endeavor that aims to preserve the aesthetics of it.

