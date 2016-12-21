Park City police arrest alleged tire slasher
Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for slashing several tires at a Park City condominium complex. On Monday, at least eight vehicles parked near a building of the Prospector Condominiums, 2175 Sidewinder Drive, had their tires slashed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N...
|Dec 5
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni...
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|13
|Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16)
|Aug '16
|Spotted Girl
|25
|Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14)
|Jun '16
|Duffy
|10
|saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16)
|May '16
|Yoga Flame
|1
|Dr. Dumb (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10)
|Apr '16
|Wiley
|15
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC