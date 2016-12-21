Oil Trades Near 17-Month High

Wednesday Dec 28

WTI crude oil prices notched their highest prices since July of 2015, hinting at continued optimism that OPEC and cooperating non-OPEC nations will join a landmark supply cut agreement that starts in January 2017.

