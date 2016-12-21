Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner Spot...

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner Spotted Hanging Out During the Holidays

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been friends for a while , and the pair was reportedly spotted hanging out together again earlier this month before the holidays. Justin and Kendall were seen eating together at a Five Guys in Park City, Utah, along with their friend Patrick Schwarzenegger.

