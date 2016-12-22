Elizabeth Banks gets animated for VR

Elizabeth Banks gets animated for VR

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: USA Today

Elizabeth Banks gets animated for VR Elizabeth Banks has landed another fantastical role: an alien in an animated VR film. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hd9Dv3 Actress Elizabeth Banks will provide the voice of the character Cheez in the Asteroids! VR short, debuting at the Sundance Film Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... Dec 5 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 13
News Julie Delpy apologizes for comments about Afric... (Jan '16) Aug '16 Spotted Girl 25
Twin power yoga park city (Nov '14) Jun '16 Duffy 10
saw this gem, thought I'd pass it on: (May '16) May '16 Yoga Flame 1
News Dr. Dumb (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
Debate: Marijuana - Park City, UT (Aug '10) Apr '16 Wiley 15
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Earthquake
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,601

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC