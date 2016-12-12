Alan Cumming to Bring 'Sappy Songs' to Eccles Center for New Year's Eve

Park City Institute's traditional New Year's Eve show features the penultimate master of ceremonies Alan Cumming , in his one-man show, " Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs," December 31 at 8:00 PM at the Eccles Center in Park City. The Scottish and American actor is perhaps best known for his Tony award-winning role in Broadway's "Cabaret" as well as his portrayal of the shady spin doctor/campaign manager Eli Go uld, on CBS's "The Good Wife."

