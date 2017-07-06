There are on the EParis Extra story from 9 min ago, titled Unique property only minutes from the loop. In it, EParis Extra reports that:

One of a kind! This unique property only minutes from the loop in Paris with the feel of miles away. Horse barn with 12 11x12 stalls, wash rack, with an attached 1440 sq feet built in living area, open concept 3 bed, 2 bath, additional barn with another 12 stalls.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at EParis Extra.