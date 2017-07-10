Summer cherries, apricots and peaches...

Summer cherries, apricots and peaches ... oh, my

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Just like parts of our lives are marked with songs, my summer memories are punctuated with stone fruits - cherries, apricots, nectarines, and peaches. Name a fruit, and I'll remember a story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Congrats NL 7 min Grisham 14
This site 10 min Grisham 28
News Paris Regional Medical Center names Steve Hyde ... 1 hr Say What 21
Dr. Diamond arrested in Beaumont today 1 hr News 9
Jimmy seat 1 hr Mob 3
NETT whiners! 6 hr facade of the facade 2
Chuck Superville is Incompetent 6 hr Grisham 101
Sears is a goner. Good work Paris 20 hr Muddog1812 27
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC