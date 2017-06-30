American brands move to Paris to kick...

American brands move to Paris to kick off couture week

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

U.S. ready-to-wear brands Proenza Schouler and Rodarte switched from their regular New York slots to open Paris couture week Sunday, in a sign the business and organizational model of global fashion is evolving to meet the industry's changing needs. Actress Kirsten Dunst wandered among the flowers in the stone courtyard of the Left Bank show and looked ethereal in a black, floaty tulle gown as she was snapped by photographers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Capital one and mrs farmer 42 min troll 2
July 4th Parade 1 hr Not So 3
Organ transplant- meth head 1 hr Grisham 5
Nikki 2 hr Grisham 77
Public schools 2 hr Hotforteacher 27
Lori McEntyre 3 hr Grisham 34
THANK YOU Gary King, NLISD 3 hr Grisham 20
Paris looks like a ghetto 12 hr Grisham 64
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,581 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC