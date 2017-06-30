American brands move to Paris to kick off couture week
U.S. ready-to-wear brands Proenza Schouler and Rodarte switched from their regular New York slots to open Paris couture week Sunday, in a sign the business and organizational model of global fashion is evolving to meet the industry's changing needs. Actress Kirsten Dunst wandered among the flowers in the stone courtyard of the Left Bank show and looked ethereal in a black, floaty tulle gown as she was snapped by photographers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Capital one and mrs farmer
|42 min
|troll
|2
|July 4th Parade
|1 hr
|Not So
|3
|Organ transplant- meth head
|1 hr
|Grisham
|5
|Nikki
|2 hr
|Grisham
|77
|Public schools
|2 hr
|Hotforteacher
|27
|Lori McEntyre
|3 hr
|Grisham
|34
|THANK YOU Gary King, NLISD
|3 hr
|Grisham
|20
|Paris looks like a ghetto
|12 hr
|Grisham
|64
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC