Traffic Alert for City of Paris

The Paris Police Department issued a traffic alert this morning informing the public that 3rd SW from Bonham to Sherman Street is presently a one-way street for southbound traffic. The street will be changed to two-way traffic as soon as traffic controls are installed within the next few weeks.

