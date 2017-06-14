Traffic Alert for City of Paris
The Paris Police Department issued a traffic alert this morning informing the public that 3rd SW from Bonham to Sherman Street is presently a one-way street for southbound traffic. The street will be changed to two-way traffic as soon as traffic controls are installed within the next few weeks.
