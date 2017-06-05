This November 2016 photo shows an Adelie penguin at the New Harbor...
While Trump may not have caused great harm to the environment, he inflicted more harm on America's global standing and brought to the centre stage China, a country less motivated by anxieties to save the earth than grabbing the chance to dominate in renewable energy. "Across ancient and modern eras, orders built by great powers have come and gone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Paris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Holmes new NL Board president
|1 hr
|History buff
|47
|We Pack CFO
|3 hr
|Becky
|39
|Dan Zimmerman
|3 hr
|For reasons of in...
|2
|Donald Trump
|5 hr
|wallabo
|56
|Darren Caldwell (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Curious woman
|18
|Why are they still talking about those Negro to...
|12 hr
|Let go
|1
|Kathy Griffin
|12 hr
|Respect
|15
Find what you want!
Search Paris Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC