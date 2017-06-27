Summer programs for children at PJC

Summer programs for children at PJC

Tuesday Jun 27

Paris Junior College is offering Kids' College and Junior Law Enforcement Academy this summer. New this year are two sessions of Sculpting with Clay for different age groups.

