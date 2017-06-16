Registered Sex Offender Arrested for ...

Registered Sex Offender Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: EParis Extra

Larry Joe McNeal , 69, of Paris, was arrested on a felony warrant at 1:12 P.M. on June 15, 2017, at his residence. The warrant stemmed from a June 3rd, 2017 investigation where it was reported that McNeal had stood completely naked in his doorway in the 500 block of Bonham St and was observed by a young female child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whats the difference 36 min Troublemaker 39
Ricky new board member 49 min OMG 2
nl school board post on fb live 1 hr NLP 3
Court House statues 3 hr Stone of David 100
To the people 4 hr Stone of David 1
Dr Diamond discussed family member. 5 hr Good luck 51
Paris Texas Looks Stupid 5 hr Wisdom of Solomon 23
Twelve murders still unsolved. 17 hr Wisdom of Solomon 174
See all Paris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paris Forum Now

Paris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
 

Paris, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC