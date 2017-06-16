Registered Sex Offender Arrested for Indecent Exposure
Larry Joe McNeal , 69, of Paris, was arrested on a felony warrant at 1:12 P.M. on June 15, 2017, at his residence. The warrant stemmed from a June 3rd, 2017 investigation where it was reported that McNeal had stood completely naked in his doorway in the 500 block of Bonham St and was observed by a young female child.
